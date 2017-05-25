Half of the campground at Hunting Island State Park will not be - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Half of the campground at Hunting Island State Park will not be rebuilt

A NOAA aerial picture shows major erosion at Hunting Island State Park just after Hurricane Matthew's trek up the South Carolina coast in October 2016. A NOAA aerial picture shows major erosion at Hunting Island State Park just after Hurricane Matthew's trek up the South Carolina coast in October 2016.
(WIS) -

Almost half of the storied campground at Hunting Island State Park will not reopen after suffering irreparable damage during Hurricane Matthew’s trek up the South Carolina coast last October.

Our friends at Palmetto Weekend have all the details here.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly