Gamecocks, NC State kickoff time announced

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

It's official!

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the North Carolina State Wolfpack will take the field at Bank of America Stadium for the Belk College Kickoff in Charlotte at 3 p.m. on Sept. 2.

The kickoff was officially announced via the Gamecock Football Twitter account Thursday afternoon.

