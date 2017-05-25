Gamecocks, NC State kickoff time announced

It's official!

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the North Carolina State Wolfpack will take the field at Bank of America Stadium for the Belk College Kickoff in Charlotte at 3 p.m. on Sept. 2.

The kickoff was officially announced via the Gamecock Football Twitter account Thursday afternoon.

OFFICIAL: The season kicks off at 3:00 pm on Saturday, Sept. 2 on ESPN. #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/u0k4f4afcK — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) May 25, 2017

