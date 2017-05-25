What you need to know as a rabies, distemper outbreak spreads to Kershaw County

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.
President Ronald Reagan declared May 25 as National Missing Children's Day. On this day, we bring awareness to children who went missing and still have not returned home.
The State Park Service has delayed the reopening of Hunting Island State Park for at least a week after storms dropped about seven inches of rain in less than 36 hours.
Almost half of the storied campground at Hunting Island State Park will not reopen after suffering irreparable damage during Hurricane Matthew's trek up the South Carolina coast last October.
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.
Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.
It's official!
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.
It's a virus that looks just like rabies, and it's just as lethal for your dog. It's called "distemper" -- a viral illness in dogs that doesn't have a cure, and there's an outbreak of it in Kershaw County.
