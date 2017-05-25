Second man wanted in connection with Rosewood burglaries

A second man is now wanted in connection with a string of burglaries in the Rosewood area of Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department has issued six arrest warrants for Christopher Pascale, 38, on three counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny, and petit larceny.

CPD investigators say Pascale and another man, Jason Paul Jackson -- who has already been arrested and charged in this case -- broke into three Rosewood businesses over the span of three days.

The Local Buzz (141 S. Shandon Street) on May 13: electronics and money.

Ole Timey Meat Market (3718 Rosewood Drive) on May 14: Money, meat, and a lawn care tool.

Roof Top Pizza (4427 Rosewood Drive) on May 15: electronics and multiple bottles of liquor.

