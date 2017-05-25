NWS: EF-2 tornado touched down in Newberry County

People in parts of the Midlands are cleaning up damage left behind by severe weather Wednesday afternoon.

People in parts of the Midlands are cleaning up damage left behind by severe weather Wednesday afternoon.

Storm damage being assessed in Midlands to determine possible tornadoes

Storm damage being assessed in Midlands to determine possible tornadoes

Members of the National Weather Service on the ground in Newberry County have confirmed a tornado touched down there on Wednesday afternoon during a round of storms.

At a noon news conference, NWS officials confirmed an EF-2 tornado with sustained winds of at least 110 MPH whipped through Prosperity, damaging homes and toppling trees.

RELATED: See photos of storm damage throughout the Midlands.

Investigators with the National Weather Service were in the area surveying the damage Thursday morning.

In Prosperity, some homes are missing roofs, power was knocked out, and trees and other debris are scattered all across the area on Cy Shumpert Road.

No injuries have been reported

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.