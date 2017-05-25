BRING THEM HOME: Missing children in the Carolinas - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

BRING THEM HOME: Missing children in the Carolinas

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

President Ronald Reagan declared May 25 as National Missing Children's Day. On this day, we bring awareness to children who went missing and still have not returned home.

Let's bring them home! 

RELATED: See photos of North and South Carolina's Missing Children.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly