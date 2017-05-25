It's Red Nose Day! Did you make it into our photo gallery?

The WIS sales team poses for a quick picture before hitting the streets of Midlands on Thursday. (Source: Ryan Burgee/Palmetto Weeked)

It's Red Nose Day!

Red Nose Day raises money to support projects that ensure kids are safe, healthy, educated, and empowered. Red Nose Day funds programs in all 50 states and in some of the poorest communities in Latin America, Asia and Africa.

Learn more and donate.

Send us your pictures with your red noses on Facebook, on our website or via email (sendit@wistv.com (be sure to include your name) and you might make it into our photo gallery!

WIS WILL AIR NBC's THIRD ANNUAL TELECAST ON THURSDAY NIGHT

Ben Affleck, Jack Black, Orlando Bloom, Yvette Nicole Brown, Patrick Dempsey, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Bear Grylls, Mark Hamill, Matt Iseman, DJ Khaled, Paul Rudd and Dax Shepard Join Entertainment Event to Help Children in Need, Along With “This Is Us” Cast Members Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan, Susan Kelechi Watson and Ron Cephas Jones

Paul Rudd Visits Rural Maine While Julia Roberts Visits Africa to Show How Children’s Lives Can be Changed and Saved by Red Nose Day Funds

Viewers Will Be Entertained and Invited to Make a Real Difference by Watching and Donating During Three-Hour Entertainment Event — “Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day” at 8 p.m., “Running Wild with Bear Grylls for Red Nose Day” at 9 p.m. and “The Red Nose Day Special” at 10 p.m.

Read more about NBC's special Red Nose Day programming.

