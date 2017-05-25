Fifty Years of Failure: Mental illness crisis places law enforcement on front lines

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.More >>
Columbia Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire Friday morning in Forest Acres.More >>
The differences are well-known: climate change, trade and migration threaten to throw a summit of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations off its consensus game with U.S. President Donald Trump cast as the spoiler-in-chief.More >>
Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.More >>
Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.More >>
A hearing for Todd Kohlhepp, a suspect serial killer charged in the murders of seven victims, is scheduled for Friday.More >>
Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.More >>
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.More >>
The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.More >>
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.More >>
American society no longer locks up its mentally ill citizens in hospitals and mental institutions.More >>
