Deputies release photo of man wanted for questioning regarding stolen cars

Lexington County Sheriff's Deputies need help identifying a man they'd like to talk to in a stolen vehicle investigation.

A surveillance photo of the man is attached to this story.

Deputies say on May 9, a Toyota Tundra was stolen in the 4800 block of Augusta Highway and a Buick Park Avenue was stolen from the 3800 block of Sunset Boulevard.

If you recognize the man in the photo, or know anything about the vehicle thefts, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-Crime-SC (888-274-6372), text TIPSC plus your tip information to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

