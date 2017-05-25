Gamecocks have to battle out of loser's bracket in SEC Tournament

The University of South Carolina baseball team needs to make a deep run in Hoover to have a shot at the College World Series.

Now they have to do it from the loser's bracket after losing to Kentucky 7-2 Wednesday.

The SEC Network says game time for South Carolina against Missouri is for around at 2 p.m. Thursday. The game will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the 10:30 a.m. game.

It will be aired on SEC Network and can be heard on 107.5 FM, The Game.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.