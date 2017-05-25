Rainy pattern moves out, big improvements on the way

All of our nasty weather over the last few days moves off to the east and we'll see clearing skies by Thursday afternoon. Still, a few showers could still form Thursday with an upper level Low pressure system to our north, otherwise a nice day.

We'll have warmer temperatures by Friday into the holiday weekend.

The Forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cool start, becoming partly cloudy by afternoon. 20% chance of isolated showers. Highs middle 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy, highs middle 80s

Saturday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers, highs near 90°

Sunday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers, highs near 90°

Monday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, 30% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs upper 80s

