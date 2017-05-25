Storm damage being assessed in Midlands to determine possible tornadoes

The Tornado Watch for all counties in the Midlands has been canceled.

The Tornado Watch for all counties in the Midlands has been canceled.

Strong storms that moved through the Midlands on Wednesday afternoon caused damage and power outages in several areas.

Strong storms that moved through the Midlands on Wednesday afternoon caused damage and power outages in several areas.

An overturned boat on Cy Shumpert Road in Newberry County (Source: Mike DeSumma/WIS)

An overturned boat on Cy Shumpert Road in Newberry County (Source: Mike DeSumma/WIS)

All of our nasty weather over the last few days moves off to the east and we'll see clearing skies by Thursday afternoon.

All of our nasty weather over the last few days moves off to the east and we'll see clearing skies by Thursday afternoon.

Rainy pattern moves out, big improvements on the way

Rainy pattern moves out, big improvements on the way

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said severe weather passed through Prosperity after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said severe weather passed through Prosperity after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

People in parts of the Midlands are cleaning up damage left behind by Wednesday afternoon's severe weather.

Investigators with the National Weather Service will be in Newberry and Saluda counties on Thursday to determine if tornadoes passed through those areas and their level of strength.

RELATED: See photos of storm damage throughout the Midlands.

In Prosperity, some homes are missing roofs, power was knocked out, and trees and other debris are scattered all across the area on Cy Shumpert Road.

No injuries have been reported.

2:45PM - Radar-Confirmed Tornado 5 miles west of Saluda moving NE at 50 mph. Take cover NOW! #scwx #caewx pic.twitter.com/CwUfmGf5j6 — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) May 24, 2017

3:15 PM - Radar-confirmed tornado SW of Prosperity moving NE. Take cover now if in it's path!!! #scwx #caewx pic.twitter.com/Mvu7vjfh4D — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) May 24, 2017

The storms brought down some massive trees.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster reports no injuries from the storm but says his office received reports of property damage. At least six homes were damaged.

The sheriff's office says several roads will be closed while cleanup takes place Thursday.

According to Duke and SCE&G, all power has been restored in Newberry County. The American Red Cross says it's helping several families whose homes were damaged in the area.

In Saluda County, the sheriff's office reports several trees were blown down and one fell on a house. No injuries were reported countywide. Several roads were closed due to debris and flooding. The sheriff's office says it is posting updates on road closures on its Facebook Page.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.