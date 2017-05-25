Storm damage being assessed in Midlands to determine possible tornadoes

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said severe weather passed through Prosperity after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said severe weather passed through Prosperity after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
All of our nasty weather over the last few days moves off to the east and we'll see clearing skies by Thursday afternoon.More >>
All of our nasty weather over the last few days moves off to the east and we'll see clearing skies by Thursday afternoon.More >>
Strong storms that moved through the Midlands on Wednesday afternoon caused damage and power outages in several areas.More >>
Strong storms that moved through the Midlands on Wednesday afternoon caused damage and power outages in several areas.More >>
The Tornado Watch for all counties in the Midlands has been canceled.More >>
The Tornado Watch for all counties in the Midlands has been canceled.More >>
Luther Norris of Saluda surveys storm damage in Saluda.More >>
Luther Norris of Saluda surveys storm damage in Saluda.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.More >>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.More >>
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.More >>
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...More >>
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge in Los Angeles.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
Trump on Tuesday released a 10-year budget plan containing jarring, politically unrealistic cuts to the social safety net and a broad swath of domestic programs.More >>
Trump on Tuesday released a 10-year budget plan containing jarring, politically unrealistic cuts to the social safety net and a broad swath of domestic programs.More >>
Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.More >>
Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.More >>
Lexington County Sheriff's Deputies need help identifying a man they'd like to talk to in a stolen vehicle investigation.More >>
Lexington County Sheriff's Deputies need help identifying a man they'd like to talk to in a stolen vehicle investigation.More >>
Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said severe weather passed through Prosperity after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said severe weather passed through Prosperity after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
People in parts of the Midlands are cleaning up damage left behind by severe weather Wednesday afternoon.More >>
People in parts of the Midlands are cleaning up damage left behind by severe weather Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Columbia Fireflies representative calls the hospital when the game enters the ninth inning so the nursing staff can get the kids to a place they can see the postgame fireworks.More >>
A Columbia Fireflies representative calls the hospital when the game enters the ninth inning so the nursing staff can get the kids to a place they can see the postgame fireworks.More >>