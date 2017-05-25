Storm damage being assessed in Midlands to determine possible to - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Storm damage being assessed in Midlands to determine possible tornadoes

By Leland Pinder, Sunrise Anchor
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

People in parts of the Midlands are cleaning up damage left behind by Wednesday afternoon's severe weather.

Investigators with the National Weather Service will be in Newberry and Saluda counties on Thursday to determine if tornadoes passed through those areas and their level of strength.

In Prosperity, some homes are missing roofs, power was knocked out, and trees and other debris are scattered all across the area on Cy Shumpert Road.

No injuries have been reported. 

The storms brought down some massive trees.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster reports no injuries from the storm but says his office received reports of property damage. At least six homes were damaged.

The sheriff's office says several roads will be closed while cleanup takes place Thursday.

According to Duke and SCE&G, all power has been restored in Newberry County. The American Red Cross says it's helping several families whose homes were damaged in the area.

In Saluda County, the sheriff's office reports several trees were blown down and one fell on a house. No injuries were reported countywide. Several roads were closed due to debris and flooding. The sheriff's office says it is posting updates on road closures on its Facebook Page

