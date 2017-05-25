Storm damage assessed Thursday in Midlands to determine possible tornadoes

All of our nasty weather over the last few days moves off to the east and we'll see clearing skies by Thursday afternoon.More >>
All of our nasty weather over the last few days moves off to the east and we'll see clearing skies by Thursday afternoon.More >>
Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said severe weather passed through Prosperity after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said severe weather passed through Prosperity after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Strong storms that moved through the Midlands on Wednesday afternoon caused damage and power outages in several areas.More >>
Strong storms that moved through the Midlands on Wednesday afternoon caused damage and power outages in several areas.More >>
The Tornado Watch for all counties in the Midlands has been canceled.More >>
The Tornado Watch for all counties in the Midlands has been canceled.More >>
Luther Norris of Saluda surveys storm damage in Saluda.More >>
Luther Norris of Saluda surveys storm damage in Saluda.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.More >>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.More >>
People in parts of the Midlands are cleaning up damage left behind by severe weather Wednesday afternoon.More >>
People in parts of the Midlands are cleaning up damage left behind by severe weather Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Trump on Tuesday released a 10-year budget plan containing jarring, politically unrealistic cuts to the social safety net and a broad swath of domestic programs.More >>
Trump on Tuesday released a 10-year budget plan containing jarring, politically unrealistic cuts to the social safety net and a broad swath of domestic programs.More >>
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.More >>
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.More >>
The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.More >>
The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.More >>
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...More >>
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge in Los Angeles.More >>
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.More >>
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.More >>
A donut delivery vehicle was targeted by a powerful, and hungry, bear that managed to rip off the bumper before leaving unmistakable prints.More >>
A donut delivery vehicle was targeted by a powerful, and hungry, bear that managed to rip off the bumper before leaving unmistakable prints.More >>