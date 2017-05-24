Officers searching man considered to be "armed and dangerous"

Officers say 39-year-old James Jermaine Sims should be considered armed and dangerous. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia police are searching for a man wanted for shooting someone multiple times outside of a restaurant and lounge earlier this month.

Officers say 39-year-old James Jermaine Sims should be considered armed and dangerous.

Once arrested, Sims faces multiple charges including attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is accused of shooting a man multiple times in the lower body outside of the 555 Lounge on the 2000 block of Cushman Drive the night of May 17. The victim was found severely bleeding in the parking lot when officers arrived.

Investigators spoke with multiple witnesses during the investigation.

Anyone with any information on Sims’ location is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

