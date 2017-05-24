White's 4 RBIs helps Kentucky top South Carolina, 7-2

For a second straight night, rain has prevented the start of Columbia’s series with Charleston.More >>
After one season on the Capstone, the University of Alabama Athletics Director has decided to relieve baseball head coach Greg Goff from his duties.More >>
The MSU senior leads the SEC in several offensive categories, including batting average (.415), hits (85), RBI (73), home runs (20), doubles (28), slugging percentage (.873) and total bases (179). He is the first Mississippi State player to reach 20 home runs, 20 doubles, 70 RBI, and the first SEC hitter to do so since 2000.More >>
Ole Miss softball adds another check to a historic 2017 season. SEC Championship - Check. Most wins in a season - Check. Hosting NCAA Regionals - Check. Winning Oxford Regional - Check. Ole Miss beat North Carolina 7-2 Sunday to win the Oxford Regional. Mike Smith's Rebels advance to Super Regionals for the first time in program history. They will face the winner of the Los Angeles Regional. If UCLA wins, the Rebs are heading to LA. If Cal State Fullert...More >>
Columbia's love affair with Heisman Trophy winner and former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow could be coming to an end soon, according to a report.More >>
Hamidou Diallo is showing off his hops at the NBA Combine.More >>
Alex Lange continued his hot pitching Thursday night as LSU jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back en route to a 4-0 victory over visiting Auburn to begin their weekend series.More >>
LSU is just one game back of Mississippi State in the SEC West standings.More >>
Two USC football players have been cleared of charges while a former Gamecock student-athlete is still wanted by Columbia police for assaulting a man at a Five Points bar.More >>
Two underclassman defensive linemen have elected to transfer away from South Carolina.More >>
