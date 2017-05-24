Gunman wanted in Sumter for shooting at apartment

The Sumter Police Department is searching for a suspect who is accused of shooting at an apartment complex earlier this week.

Police said Marquis Porcher, 23, is wanted for attempted murder after he shot at the Friendship Apartments in Sumter on May 22. No one was hit by the gunfire, but a vehicle parked at the complex was struck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700.

If you have any information about Porcher's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.