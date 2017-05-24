Tornadic storms leave damage in the Midlands

Strong storms that moved through the Midlands on Wednesday afternoon caused damage and power outages in several areas.

The National Weather Service reported that at least two radar-indicated tornadoes touched down in Saluda and Newberry counties.

2:45PM - Radar-Confirmed Tornado 5 miles west of Saluda moving NE at 50 mph. Take cover NOW! #scwx #caewx pic.twitter.com/CwUfmGf5j6 — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) May 24, 2017

3:15 PM - Radar-confirmed tornado SW of Prosperity moving NE. Take cover now if in it's path!!! #scwx #caewx pic.twitter.com/Mvu7vjfh4D — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) May 24, 2017

According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, there are several roads that will be closed for a while due to trees and power lines on the roads. Work is ongoing to clear the roads as quickly as possible.



The majority of the property damage is located in the area of Cy Schumpert Road over to Mid Carolina High School.

This boat is upside down in the middle of the road @wis10 #storm damage pic.twitter.com/EwC9xBXz2g — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) May 24, 2017





There are approximately six homes with damage ranging from minor to severe. There are no known injuries associated with the storm, the sheriff's department said.



Authorities say civilians should not enter the storm damaged area because of the downed power lines and debris.

WIS crews are on the way to the areas that have been affected.

A Tornado Watch continues for the entire viewing area through 6 pm.

