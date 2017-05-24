'Adult' clubs force Richland County to face questions about their existence

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
The Washington Post reports investigators are looking into meetings Jared Kushner had with the Russian ambassador.More >>
The Washington Post reports investigators are looking into meetings Jared Kushner had with the Russian ambassador.More >>
Richland County officials and community leaders have complained about an adult nightclub operating near I-20 and Broad River Road. But the Black Pearl restaurant and club at 2219 Broad River Road is hardly the only business of its type in the area and another one may be on the way.More >>
Richland County officials and community leaders have complained about an adult nightclub operating near I-20 and Broad River Road. But the Black Pearl restaurant and club at 2219 Broad River Road is hardly the only business of its type in the area and another one may be on the way.More >>
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.More >>
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
A deputy who was killed in the line of duty in Montana earlier this month will be laid to rest in Clarendon County next week.More >>
A deputy who was killed in the line of duty in Montana earlier this month will be laid to rest in Clarendon County next week.More >>
A Montana sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty arrived at the Charleston airport Thursday evening as part of the journey to his final resting place in his native Clarendon County.More >>
A Montana sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty arrived at the Charleston airport Thursday evening as part of the journey to his final resting place in his native Clarendon County.More >>
The tornado that ripped through Newberry County had wind speeds of at least 110 miles per hour, the National Weather Service reports.More >>
The tornado that ripped through Newberry County had wind speeds of at least 110 miles per hour, the National Weather Service reports.More >>
Lexington County officials are trying to help a distressed dog caught in a coyote trap that is injured and wandering around the neighborhood.More >>
Lexington County officials are trying to help a distressed dog caught in a coyote trap that is injured and wandering around the neighborhood.More >>
Goldwind Americas, an arm of a Chinese wind-turbine manufacturer, has been looking for workers to take permanent jobs on the Wyoming wind farms they supply.More >>
Goldwind Americas, an arm of a Chinese wind-turbine manufacturer, has been looking for workers to take permanent jobs on the Wyoming wind farms they supply.More >>