Firefighters respond to house fire off Garners Ferry Rd. - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Firefighters respond to house fire off Garners Ferry Rd.

Source: Columbia Fire Dept. Source: Columbia Fire Dept.
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire off Garners Ferry Road.

The fire was reported in the 8000 block of Songbird Drive. No injuries are reported.

WIS has a news team headed to the scene and will update this story once the fire department provides more details.

