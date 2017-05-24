Firefighters respond to house fire off Garners Ferry Rd.

Columbia Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire off Garners Ferry Road.

The fire was reported in the 8000 block of Songbird Drive. No injuries are reported.

UPDATE: no injuries reported offensive attack fire knocked down all hands still working #scnews #sctweets pic.twitter.com/t4ilhfaz5y — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) May 24, 2017

