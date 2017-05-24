The UK gets taste of South Carolina with McDonald's burger - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

The UK gets taste of South Carolina with McDonald's burger

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
The British leg of McDonald's is being offered a taste of America with limited-time-only American burgers - and Brits are getting a taste of the South in their mouth. 

The commercial for the South Carolina Stack, however, is KIND OF NOT what the Palmetto State is all about. 

The Great Tastes of America burger series is only offered at McDonald's in the United Kingdom through Memorial Day weekend. The burger sounds pretty tasty: two 100 percent British & Irish beef burgers with Beechwood smoked bacon, smoky cheese, onions, lettuce and a sweet n' tangy South Carolina mustard sauce, on a toasted corn bun.

The advertisement itself is off, however. It features a couple in a cell phone store discussing what to eat. As they bring up the South Carolina Stack, the woman begins to change - her clothes become westernized and she eventually becomes a Dolly Parton look-a-like - who is not from South Carolina. 

It appears advertisers in the UK division of McDonald's have watched too many BAD westerns. At least they understand our love for American football. 

UK food vloggers have given the South Carolina Stack marginally good reviews. 

