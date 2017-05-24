Attention parents: Hope you have money for parking at high school graduations

Parents of high school students who are graduating from Midlands schools that hold ceremonies at Colonial Life Arena should make sure they have money to pay for parking.

Although some parking areas are free, many near downtown Columbia and Colonial Life Arena charge for parking. Families are encouraged to carpool when possible.

Colonial Life Arena is hosting ceremonies for the Richland One, Richland Two, Lexington One and Lexington-Richland 5 school districts. Richland One high school graduation ceremonies are being held from May 24-26.

Parking for Attendees Park Street Garage $5/per vehicle cash only Corner of Lincoln and Pendleton streets NO shuttle pick-up/drop-off area

Parking for Attendees Horizon Garage $5/per vehicle cash only Corner of Sumter and Blossom streets Shuttle pick-up at the corner of Sumter/Blossom streets

Parking for Attendees Discovery Garage $5/per vehicle cash only Entrance on Park Street

Parking for Graduates Blossom Street Garage Free 1300 Blossom Street Ride USC shuttle to CLA Shuttle pick-up at the corner of Main and Wheat streets

Parking for Attendees Senate Street Garage Free Corner of Senate and Pickens streets Shuttle pick-up at the corner of Pickens and Pendleton streets

Parking for Attendees Pendleton Street Garage Free Corner of Pickens and Pendleton streets Park only in metered spaces. Vehicles parked in non-metered spaces may be ticketed and towed. Shuttle pick-up at the corner of Pendleton and Pickens streets

Parking for Attendees Various designated metered spaces Senate Street, College Street and Sumter Street in front of the USC Horseshoe A USC shuttle will pick up at the Horseshoe entrance on Sumter Street.

Disability Parking FS4 Disability Parking Lot Free In front of the Colonial Life Arena Enter on Devine Street. Must have a handicap placard or license plate.



