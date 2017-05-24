Attention parents: Hope you have money for parking at high schoo - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Attention parents: Hope you have money for parking at high school graduations

White Knoll High School class of 2012 commencement (Source: WIS) White Knoll High School class of 2012 commencement (Source: WIS)
Parents of high school students who are graduating from Midlands schools that hold ceremonies at Colonial Life Arena should make sure they have money to pay for parking.

Although some parking areas are free, many near downtown Columbia and Colonial Life Arena charge for parking. Families are encouraged to carpool when possible.

Colonial Life Arena is hosting ceremonies for the Richland One, Richland Two, Lexington One and Lexington-Richland 5 school districts. Richland One high school graduation ceremonies are being held from May 24-26. 

  • Parking for Attendees    Park Street Garage    $5/per vehicle cash only     Corner of Lincoln and Pendleton streets   NO shuttle pick-up/drop-off area
  • Parking for Attendees    Horizon Garage          $5/per vehicle cash only    Corner of Sumter and Blossom streets    Shuttle pick-up at the corner of Sumter/Blossom streets
  • Parking for Attendees    Discovery Garage      $5/per vehicle cash only     Entrance on Park Street
  • Parking for Graduates    Blossom Street Garage    Free                           1300 Blossom Street                             Ride USC shuttle to CLA Shuttle pick-up at the corner of Main and Wheat streets
  • Parking for Attendees    Senate Street Garage    Free                              Corner of Senate and Pickens streets     Shuttle pick-up at the corner of Pickens and Pendleton streets
  • Parking for Attendees    Pendleton Street Garage  Free                           Corner of Pickens and Pendleton streets  Park only in metered spaces. Vehicles parked in non-metered spaces may be ticketed and towed. Shuttle pick-up at the corner of Pendleton and Pickens streets
  • Parking for Attendees    Various designated metered spaces                    Senate Street, College Street and Sumter Street in front of the USC Horseshoe A USC shuttle will pick up at the Horseshoe entrance on Sumter Street.
  • Disability Parking     FS4 Disability Parking Lot    Free                            In front of the Colonial Life Arena Enter on Devine Street. Must have a handicap placard or license plate.

