Holly Hill police chief: Fire "totally destroyed" gym - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Holly Hill police chief: Fire "totally destroyed" gym

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Fire at the former Holly Hill Primary School (Source: Holly Hill Police Department/Twitter) Fire at the former Holly Hill Primary School (Source: Holly Hill Police Department/Twitter)
HOLLY HILL, SC (WIS) -

A former primary school gymnasium has been "totally destroyed" by a fire, according to Holly Hill police chief Joshua Detter. 

First responders received the call about the fire on the 1200 block of Unity Road just before 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night. The building is part of the town's community outreach complex. However, it is one of two buildings that is not used. 

Chief Detter tells WIS that the building is owned by Orangeburg Consolidated School District 3, but it has no running electricity. 

Firefighters remained on the scene to cool off any hot spots left by the fire to ensure no further damage would be done to the complex. 

Officials are not sure what caused the fire at this point, but the fire remains under investigation. 

