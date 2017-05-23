A 'market of options' for Midlands food shoppers as more grocery store chains pop up

As even more grocery stores are poised to pop up around the Midlands, the question remains if there will be enough consumer appetite for all to be successful.



On Wednesday, the Town of Lexington will be the first to welcome Lowes Foods. The North Carolina-based grocer is set to open its first store in the Columbia area off of Highway 1 near Lexington High School.



"You know for us, it's a little bit like kind of being a little bit of a caged animal right,” said Lowes Foods President Tim Lowe. “We're ready to get out and get

going and get the consumers in here."



The Highway 1 store will be one of two set to open in Lexington in the coming months. A third location is planned for Forest Acres in 2018 on the site of the Bi-Lo that closed down on Forest Drive. Other chains in the area include Kroger, Food Lion, Aldi, and Walmart grocery stores.



"The variety is great,” said Jason Moser of Columbia, “I mean, it gives you the whole range of different quality and opportunities to buy in different areas...like some places I lived before they haven't had any grocery stores."



A recent study from the "Food Marketing Institute" did show that grocery store trips and spending are up with consumers.



It showed that now the average shopper visits the grocery store close to two times a week and spends about $107 on each trip.

