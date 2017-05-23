Gamecocks, Wildcats game time changed for SEC Baseball Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (TheBigSpur.com) -- First pitch for South Carolina and Kentucky on Wednesday is now to be determined after the weather has affected the 2017 SEC Tournament schedule.

Game 4 between No. 5 seed Mississippi State and No. 12 seed Georgia, which was originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday night, will be played at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

South Carolina and Kentucky will play 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game, which should be around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Gamecocks knocked off Vanderbilt 7-4 in 11 innings to advance to the double-elimination portion of the tournament.

Copyright 2017 TheBigSpur.com. All rights reserved.