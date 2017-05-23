Rain postpones Fireflies baseball for second straight night

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For a second straight night, rain has prevented the start of Columbia’s series with Charleston. Tuesday’s game at Spirit Communications Park is postponed due to rain.

The Fireflies will make up tonight’s game tomorrow (Wednesday, May 24) as part of a doubleheader scheduled to begin at 10:05 a.m. (an hour earlier than the originally scheduled 11:05 a.m. start time). Game two will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Gates will open at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Tickets for Tuesday’s Fireflies game may be exchanged for a future Fireflies game during the 2017 regular season. This exchange must happen at the Fireflies ticket office and is based on availability.

For more information, please contact the Fireflies Ticket Office at 803-726-4487.