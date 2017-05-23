Report: Gamecocks assistant McCray-Penson to be named head coach at Old Dominion

FILE - South Carolina coaches Dawn Staley and Nikki McCray-Penson stand together during ahead of the Gamecocks' appearance in the 2015 Final Four in Tampa. (Source: WIS)

The South Carolina women’s basketball team is losing a critical piece of its coaching staff.

According to the Newport News Daily Press, Gamecocks assistant coach Nikki McCray-Penson will be introduced as the next head coach at Old Dominion.

McCray-Penson joined former Olympic teammate and head coach Dawn Staley in Columbia back in 2008. Since then, she’s been instrumental in the Gamecocks' success. In fact, the Gamecocks have put together six consecutive seasons with 25 wins or more since the 2011-12 campaign.

South Carolina has an overall record of 179-32 during that run.

Before joining the Gamecocks, McCray-Penson was an assistant with Western Kentucky from 2006 to 2008 after her playing career in the WNBA ended. During her time in the league, the former Tennessee star was a three-time All-Star as a member of the Washington Mystics. She also played for four other teams (Indiana Fever, Phoenix Mercury, San Antonio Silver Stars, Chicago Sky) during her nine years in the league.

McCray-Penson was also inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012 and has won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA.

The announcement is expected to take place on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.