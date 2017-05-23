2-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer kills 1 in Calhoun Co.

A driver was killed after a collision with a tractor-trailer in Calhoun County Tuesday afternoon.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Judd Jones says the crash occurred on Old State Road at Pine Needle Circle around 12:51 p.m.

A tractor-trailer was traveling south on Old State Road and a 2006 Nissan was traveling north when the tractor trailer swerved to avoid other southbound traffic and hit the Nissan, killing the driver.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to Lexington Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

The names of the drivers have not been released at this time.

SCHP's MAIT is investigating the collision.

