Commuters get say in I-26 widening project at forum

Drivers using I-26 in parts of Lexington, Richland, and Newberry could soon see some road changes on their interstate commutes.

A proposed widening of I-26 would extend for 16 miles through the three counties and would involve upgrading exit ramps and replace overpass bridges.

SCDOT gave more information about the proposed changes at a public meeting Tuesday night at Chapin High School.

Right now, that portion of I-26 deals with congestion often, but SCDOT workers say widening that 16-mile stretch with a new lane in each direction will help traffic flow on that portion of 26 a little better.

Last week, drivers we talked to told us I-26 traffic is spilling over into their small towns like Chapin, Peak, Ballentine and even Little Mountain for that matter.

Right now, more than 71,000 people travel that stretch of I-26 daily. Some of the drivers we talked to aren't sure the construction will solve the problem entirely, but they know it'll help.

SCDOT says the project will also improve safety. The project will cost about $300 million to complete.

Based on the current schedule, construction should begin in late 2018.

