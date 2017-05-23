DHEC: Three Midlands people possibly exposed to rabies by skunk, fox

The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.More >>
Drivers using I-26 in parts of Lexington, Richland, and Newberry could soon see some road changes on their interstate commutes.More >>
The testimony could shed light on concerns about the security risk posed by Trump's first national security adviser.More >>
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.More >>
Three people in the Midlands have begin post-exposure treatment after possibly being exposed to rabies, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
Twenty-five years after he graduated the academy, Capt. John Norman with West Columbia Police Department has to worry about different problems.More >>
President Donald Trump's first visit to Jerusalem as president is being overshadowed by reminders of tumult back home.More >>
Bond has been set at $50,000 for the state lawmaker indicted on misconduct in office charges.More >>
Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is crediting good, old-fashioned law enforcement cooperation and the advent of technology for ending a chase with a stolen car that reached 100 MPH through several jurisdictions.More >>
