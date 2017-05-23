OnStar, law enforcement cooperation leads to arrest in car theft case

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is crediting good, old-fashioned law enforcement cooperation and the advent of technology for ending a chase with a stolen car that reached 100 MPH through several jurisdictions.

Foster said one man, Martrell Reese Kennedy, 32, has been arrested and charged with failure to stop for law enforcement, possession of a stolen car, and driving under suspension.

Kennedy, according to Foster, stole a car with OnStar during an armed carjacking in Charlotte.

Foster said Kennedy ended up in the Peak area of Newberry County and was steadily speeding toward Chapin when the OnStar system was used to remotely disable the car. The car eventually came to a stop on Highway 76 near Prosperity.

"A coordinated effort between law enforcement agencies in three counties, another state, and an off-site technology company led to the capture a dangerous person that was involved in an armed crime," Foster said in a statement. "Our 911 center worked flawlessly in coordinating communication between On Star and several law enforcement agencies."

Kennedy was apprehended a short time later without incident.

South Carolina and North Carolina authorities are working together to arrange extradition.

