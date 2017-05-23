Columbia man earns presidential nomination to NRC

President Trump has nominated a Columbia man to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

David Wright has been selected to be a member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for the remainder of a five-year term expiring June 30, 2020.

Wright is currently the President of Wright Directions, LLC, a strategic consulting and communications business in the energy sector. He previously served as a member and Chairman of the South Carolina Public Service Commission (SCPSC) from 2004-2013. He was elected to serve as President of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) for 2011-2012.

Wright has owned and operated several different businesses, and served as a councilman, Mayor and a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

He received his bachelor’s degree from Clemson University.

Wright lives in Columbia.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.