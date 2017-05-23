Hearing shrouded in secrecy to follow bond for lawmaker - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Hearing shrouded in secrecy to follow bond for lawmaker

By JEFFREY COLLINS
Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A former Republican majority leader in the South Carolina House and the son of a veteran political consultant is heading to court after his indictments.

Rick Quinn has a bond hearing at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Immediately after, his lawyers plan a hearing before a judge shrouded in secrecy.

Quinn's lawyers filed legal papers under seal for the hearing and refused to tell The Associated Press what they are about.

Quinn's attorney Greg Harris told The State newspaper last week he will argue that prosecutor David Pascoe violated Quinn's civil rights in his three-year investigation.

The Republican is charged with two counts of misconduct in office. Prosecutors say he took more than $4 million from lobbyists without reporting the money and acted as a lobbyist to influence issues while a lawmaker.

