Bond set for lawmaker accused of misconduct in office

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Bond has been set at $50,000 for the state lawmaker indicted on misconduct in office charges. 

Rep. Rick Quinn and his attorneys claimed innocence during Tuesday morning's bond hearing in Richland County, saying that there was no evidence he was an employee or shareholder of a political consulting business now at the center of a corruption probe in the State House.

Quinn's father, Richard Quinn, Sr., owns and operates Richard Quinn & Associates, a firm that represents several high-profile South Carolina lawmakers.

The Republican is charged with two counts of misconduct in office. Prosecutors say he took more than $4 million from lobbyists without reporting the money and acted as a lobbyist to influence issues while a lawmaker.

