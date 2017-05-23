Bond set for lawmaker accused of misconduct in office

Unlike some people, Katie London definitely knows who represents her at the State House. The reason October 4, 2015. Her neighborhood off Bush River Road, Pine Glen, was submerged by a cresting creek. "It's what led me to seek out help with those representatives,” she said.

Bond has been set at $50,000 for the state lawmaker indicted on misconduct in office charges.

Rep. Rick Quinn and his attorneys claimed innocence during Tuesday morning's bond hearing in Richland County, saying that there was no evidence he was an employee or shareholder of a political consulting business now at the center of a corruption probe in the State House.

Quinn's father, Richard Quinn, Sr., owns and operates Richard Quinn & Associates, a firm that represents several high-profile South Carolina lawmakers.

The Republican is charged with two counts of misconduct in office. Prosecutors say he took more than $4 million from lobbyists without reporting the money and acted as a lobbyist to influence issues while a lawmaker.

