Game between Fireflies, Riverdogs postponed due to rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Monday’s game at Spirit Communications Park between the Fireflies and the Charleston RiverDogs has been postponed due to rain.

The Fireflies will make up tonight’s game on Saturday, June 10, as part of a doubleheader at Spirit Communications Park. Game one of the doubleheader will begin at 5:05 p.m. with game two following approximately 30 minutes afterword.

Tickets for Monday’s Fireflies game may be exchanged for a future Fireflies game during the 2017 regular season. This exchange must happen at the Fireflies ticket office and is based on availability.