Game between Fireflies, Riverdogs postponed due to rain - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Game between Fireflies, Riverdogs postponed due to rain

Columbia Fireflies logo (Source: Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies logo (Source: Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Monday’s game at Spirit Communications Park between the Fireflies and the Charleston RiverDogs has been postponed due to rain.

The Fireflies will make up tonight’s game on Saturday, June 10, as part of a doubleheader at Spirit Communications Park. Game one of the doubleheader will begin at 5:05 p.m. with game two following approximately 30 minutes afterword.

Tickets for Monday’s Fireflies game may be exchanged for a future Fireflies game during the 2017 regular season. This exchange must happen at the Fireflies ticket office and is based on availability.

  • SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • Game between Fireflies, Riverdogs postponed due to rain

    Game between Fireflies, Riverdogs postponed due to rain

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:56:36 GMT
    Columbia Fireflies logo (Source: Columbia Fireflies)Columbia Fireflies logo (Source: Columbia Fireflies)
    COLUMBIA, S.C. — Monday’s game at Spirit Communications Park between the Fireflies and the Charleston RiverDogs has been postponed due to rain. The Fireflies will make up tonight’s game on Saturday, June 10, as part of a doubleheader at Spirit Communications Park. Game one of the doubleheader will begin at 5:05 p.m. with game two following approximately 30 minutes afterword. Tickets for Monday’s Fireflies game may be exchanged for a future Fireflies...More >>
    COLUMBIA, S.C. — Monday’s game at Spirit Communications Park between the Fireflies and the Charleston RiverDogs has been postponed due to rain. The Fireflies will make up tonight’s game on Saturday, June 10, as part of a doubleheader at Spirit Communications Park. Game one of the doubleheader will begin at 5:05 p.m. with game two following approximately 30 minutes afterword. Tickets for Monday’s Fireflies game may be exchanged for a future Fireflies...More >>

  • Kyle Busch scores $1 million with All-Star race victory

    Kyle Busch scores $1 million with All-Star race victory

    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:56 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:56:50 GMT

    Kyle Busch scores $1 million with All-Star race victory

    More >>

    Kyle Busch scores $1 million with All-Star race victory

    More >>

  • Cloud Computing edges out Preakness win at the wire

    Cloud Computing edges out Preakness win at the wire

    Friday, May 19 2017 3:57 PM EDT2017-05-19 19:57:41 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 7:23 PM EDT2017-05-20 23:23:36 GMT

    Of the 10 horses in the Preakness, half were not in the Kentucky Derby, putting all on eyes the two frontrunners, but Always Dreaming faded in the second half of the race and Cloud Computing edged Classic Empire just before the wire to take the win.

    More >>

    Of the 10 horses in the Preakness, half were not in the Kentucky Derby, putting all on eyes the two frontrunners, but Always Dreaming faded in the second half of the race and Cloud Computing edged Classic Empire just before the wire to take the win.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly