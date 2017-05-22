Green-haired woman wanted for fraudulent use of credit card

The Columbia Police Department needs your help identifying a woman wanted for fraudulently using a man’s credit card.

Officials say the woman received a $3,500 cash advance at a local bank using a clone of the man’s credit card. According to CPD, the woman used a fake Illinois driver’s license.

CPD was notified after the man noticed the withdrawal.

If you have any information this woman’s identity or her whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

