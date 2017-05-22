RCSD searching for man wanted in cracking safe, burglary charges

Richland County Sheriff's Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating Jordan Deshawn Waden, 19, who is wanted for burglary, grand larceny, and safecracking.

On April 28, Waden broke into the victim’s residence located on Westgrove Court and stole a total of six guns along with ammunition: three rifles and three shotguns.

Waden is also accused of stealing electronics and jewelry from the victim’s residence. The items total approximately $7,000. RCSD investigators were able to identify Waden from previous break-ins in the area.

If you know of Waden's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

