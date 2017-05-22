CPD chief breaks silence on open carry bill

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook is breaking his silence against a proposal to allow South Carolinians to carry firearms openly without a permit or training.

Holbrook wants lawmakers to see his perspective on the bill now in the Senate that would allow for open or "Constitutional Carry."

The chief says the plan would complicate his officers’ jobs, voicing his concerns after an officer-involved shooting at Walmart on Bush River Road weeks ago.

“Considering what we just experienced about three weeks ago with an officer-involved shooting, and just what I consider to be escalating violence and the number of weapons that we’re finding. I didn’t see how I could really just stand on the sidelines and not say something," Chief Holbrook says.

The scene there unfolded after callers reported a suspicious man with a gun.

It was a situation Chief Holbrook says may have ended differently and for the worse, had more patrons been armed with guns, carrying openly and without training, as the bill would allow if passed.

Someone snapped a photo of a man with a gun in the parking lot, which led Holbrook to wonder what kind of environments his officers would have to work in if carrying guns was even more common than it is now.

Would they even be able to identify a suspect from an innocent bystander?

“I found it interesting that someone would think to pull their cell phone out and literally take a picture of a fleeing armed person within feet of that person. I thought 'well, what if he had a gun instead of a cell phone?'” Holbrook says. "We are very hyper-focused and vigilant, but you know I don’t know that you could even measure kind of the more hyper-vigilant that police would be."

When WIS polled people on the street, opinions were split on whether people thought openly carrying firearms would make communities safer.

The bill for open carry is in the Senate now and will be taken up when lawmakers return in January.

