Crews attend to large fire at salvage yard in Cayce

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
CAYCE, SC (WIS) -

The Cayce Department of Public Safety says they are assisting the West Columbia Fire Department, the Columbia Fire Department, and the Lexington Co. Sheriff's Department with a large fire at American Scrap Iron and Metal. 

The salvage yard is located at 2256 Charleston Hwy. in Cayce. 

Commuters are asked to avoid the area at this time while crews work to quell the fire. 

It is unclear how the fire started at this time. Check back for more updates. 

