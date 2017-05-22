Teen arrested in assault of female park ranger

Columbia police have released a surveillance image of a person they believe assaulted a female park ranger on Wednesday. (Source: Surveillance image/CPD)

The Columbia Police Department has arrested a teen in the May 17 assault of a female City of Columbia park ranger.

Zachary Sanders, 18, surrendered to police on May 20 and was charged with assault and battery. He has since been released from jail on a $1,087 bond.

Sanders is accused of assaulting the female park ranger at 4122 River Drive after she told him he was fishing in a prohibited area. Sanders "allegedly became agitated" and pushed her against the rocks, causing her to injure her back.

Police say another person witnessed the assault and tried to intervene but the angler grabbed the witness's eyeglasses and threw them into the water before running away.

The park ranger was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The suspect then fled the area after the attack. Police later released a surveillance image of the suspect in an attempt to identify him.

