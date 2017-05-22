Rangers investigating report of boa constrictor released in Congaree National Park

Rangers at Congaree National Park are looking into a report that someone released a boa constrictor in the park.

The National Park released the information on its Facebook page Monday. The post says rangers received reports of a visitor releasing a boa constrictor in the park Sunday night:

This visitor was under the impression that we already had them here and established, and it would be okay to release it into the wild. It is NEVER appropriate or legal to release native or exotic species within Congaree National Park. Even native species that have been rehabilitated may have picked up diseases while in recovery that can decimate populations within a range, as well as doing great harm to other animals populations as well. Please help us to keep our park as natural as possible and DO NOT release animals within the park. If you are walking on park trails and see a boa constrictor, please report the location to park staff IMMEDIATELY. The reported release location was along the Boardwalk near stop #3.

Boa constrictors are native to Central and South America. They typically squeeze and suffocate small prey before eating.

Rangers said last week that the synchronized fireflies season has started at the park and the best viewing is just after dusk.

If you have any information, contact the park office at (803) 776-4396.

