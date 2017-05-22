Driver killed after striking tree in single-vehicle accident in - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Driver killed after striking tree in single-vehicle accident in Lexington Co.

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident on Sunday night in Lexington County. 

The driver of a 2006 Nissan was traveling on Berryhill Drive when the vehicle went off the left side of the road, overcorrected, went off the right side of the road, and struck a tree. 

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. The name of the driver has also not been released by the coroner's office at this time. 

