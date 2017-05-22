Child struck by Midlands daycare worker for not putting away toys

A Midlands daycare worker has been charged for allegedly striking a child for not playing with toys at a Richland County daycare facility earlier this month.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says that Thomasine Jackson has been charged with assault and battery and commission of certain offenses within 100 yards of a daycare facility after she slapped a 3-year-old girl in the face.

Deputies said that Jackson allegedly struck the child for not putting away her toys.

The child's parents reported the assault on May 3 after the toddler was picked up from Play Pals Kindergarten and Daycare, located at 1246 Dothan Road. The child had visible marks on both sides of her face and underneath her child's face.

Jackson was arrested on May 19 and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services lists the ratings of all daycare facilities in the state. They rate Play Pals with a C grade and lists the number of complaints and reviews in the last 36 months.

There are 39 facility review and complaints listed, including 12 that are listed as high. Other complaints vary and involve sanitation, feeding, improper supervision, attendance records, and failure to report incidents from DSS.

