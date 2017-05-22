Tim Tebow ends a week long slump with home run, RBI double

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Tim Tebow may have found his hitting groove once more with the Columbia Fireflies.

After ending an 0-for-18 slump with an RBI double on Saturday night against the West Virginia Power, Tebow followed that up with his first home run in six weeks on Sunday for the Class A New Mets affiliate.

The former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner also became the first Firefly - it's a 2-year-old franchise - to trade jokes on late-night TV as a guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday - which was an off day for the club.

Tebow played in six of Columbia's seven games this week as the Fireflies went 3-4.

A look how Tebow has fared this week and this season:

HIGHLIGHTS: Tebow's weekend against West Virginia included his drought-busting RBI double to center on Saturday night. He followed that with a solo home run and a run-scoring double on Sunday against the Power. It was Tebow's first home run since April 9, when he had two during the Fireflies' season-opening series.

AT THE PLATE: Tebow was 3 of 19 last week, dropping his average from .243 to .230. He had three RBIs and six strikeouts in six games.

ON THE SEASON: Tebow is 28 of 122 on the season with 14 RBIs and 37 strikeouts.

IN THE FIELD: Tebow made his third error of the season in left field in Tuesday's win at Lakewood (New Jersey).

HEEERE'S TIMMY!: Tebow was a guest of Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" after his team finished its series at Lakewood, a franchise about 90 minutes from the New York Mets - and the closest he's likely to get to Citi Field with the Fireflies without a promotion. Fallon and Tebow spoke about Tebow's first pro season and his recently published book, "Know Who You Are. Live Like It Matters: A Homeschooler's Interactive Guide to Discovering Your True Identity." Tebow also danced with a teenager who attended one of his foundation's events; she asked Tebow to the prom . While he could not attend, Tebow presented her with a corsage and slow-danced on stage during his late-night TV appearance.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Fireflies close their homestand with three games in the South Atlantic League's mini-version of a "Subway Series" with the Charleston (S.C.) RiverDogs, an affiliate of the New York Yankees. Columbia then heads to Lexington (Kentucky) for three games with the Legends.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.