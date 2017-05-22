Forum Monday to discuss potential consolidation of Orangeburg Co. districts

Concerned school officials and community leaders in Orangeburg County will hold a forum Monday to talk about the reintroduction of a bill that would merge three school districts into one.

Senators John Matthews and Brad Hutto reintroduced the bill two weeks before state lawmakers went on break. They say this would help address the districts' funding difficulties. Matthews and Hutto were unsuccessful in passing similar legislation during the 2013-2014 session.

This proposal has received strong opposition from concerned parents and school officials.

The Orangeburg County legislative delegation is hosting the meeting Monday night at the Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College in Room 118 Building C at 5:30 p.m.

The bill now sits in the House awaiting a third reading.

It would take two years to create a unified school district.

