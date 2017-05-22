Overnight crash causes EB Interstate 20 closure

Interstate 20 east at the Bush River Road exit in Lexington County is shut down because of an overnight crash.

The eastbound lanes of I-20 are closed at mile marker 63. Drivers cannot access Interstate 20 eastbound from Sunset Boulevard in Lexington.

TRAFFIC ALERT - The on ramp at Sunset Blvd. to eastbound I-20 closed due to a collision on the interstate. Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Lzg77umw4N — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) May 22, 2017

The crash occurred at about 3:45 a.m. involving a tractor-trailer and a car. The westbound lanes opened just after 4:30 a.m.

At one point there was smoke coming from one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Details are limited, but we have calls into the South Carolina Highway Patrol for more information. WIS also has a news team at the scene.

