FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Wrong-way driver dies following I-20 crash with tractor-trailer

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a wrong-way driver collided head-on with a tractor trailer early Monday morning, causing a major shut-down of I-20.

I-20 East has since reopened at the Bush River Road exit in Lexington County after the fatal overnight crash. SCHP Trooper David Jones says the driver of a 2015 Nissan Altima was traveling west in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 63 when it struck the tractor-trailer loaded with potatoes head-on.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital and their condition is not known at this time.

The crash occurred at about 3:45 a.m. involving a tractor-trailer and a car. The westbound lanes opened just after 4:30 a.m.

The name of the deceased driver has not been released at this time.

At one point there was smoke coming from one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

