2 South Carolina police officers injured during DUI arrest

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) - Two South Carolina police officers were hurt after their patrol cars were hit by an impaired driver after they had stopped another motorist suspected of driving under the influence.

Mount Pleasant police spokesman Inspector Chip Googe told local media outlets that the officers had stopped a driver suspected of DUI early Saturday morning. Googe said as they were arresting the driver, a vehicle struck the rear of one patrol car and pushed it into the second one. The officers and the person they were arresting were knocked down.

Googe said the three were taken to an area hospital, where they were treated and released. He said the officers' injuries were not life-threatenng.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol arrived on the scene, arrested the second driver and charged him with DUI.

