Columbia leaders cook for a cause at Edventure

100 of Columbia’s male leaders gathered at Edventure Sunday evening for first ever 100 Men Who Cook.

The men served culinary specialties to the public for a great cause. The cooks included Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, and our very own meteorologist Tim Miller.

"I'm definitely no chef, but I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to cook for such an exciting and worthy cause," Mayor Benjamin said. "More specifically, I am excited that the funds raised by this special event will support EdVenture's youth development programs - programs deeply aligned with my own priorities for youth leadership and workforce development in Columbia."

Guests tipped the cooks both online and in person. The chef with the most tips at the end of the event won the “Golden Spatula” award.

All proceeds from the event supported EdVenture's Youth Development Programs.

