Another lost pig found roaming in Lexington County

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the owner of another lost pig.

The pig was located Saturday night off of Fish Hatchery Road.

Anyone who knows who the pig belongs to is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at (803) 457-4710.

Someone went hog wild on a Saturday night & didn't make it home! We found another pig off of Fish Hatchery Rd. Yours? Call 457-4710. #LESM — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) May 21, 2017

Here's our latest addition to the #LCSDnews pen. If you know whose pig this is, please give us a call! #LESM pic.twitter.com/6viy2HNMAs — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) May 21, 2017

A few weeks ago, Lexington deputies found a different pig roaming the streets of Lexington County. That pig was taken in by a family in Hartsville.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.