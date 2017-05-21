Another lost pig found roaming in Lexington County - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the owner of another lost pig.

The pig was located Saturday night off of Fish Hatchery Road.

Anyone who knows who the pig belongs to is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at (803) 457-4710. 

A few weeks ago, Lexington deputies found a different pig roaming the streets of Lexington County. That pig was taken in by a family in Hartsville. 

