South Carolina babysitter jailed after kids go for joyride

CLOVER, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina police say two children went for a joyride and crashed their babysitter's car, and the woman who was supposed to be watching them is now in jail.

The Herald of Rock Hill reports (http://bit.ly/2pUqk4i) 30-year-old Mary Frances Harmon faces child neglect and drug charges.

A police report said a 9-year-old child told officers after the crash that Harmon told them she was leaving him and his 6-year-old sister unattended to go meet someone Thursday. Neither child was hurt.

In court, Harmon said the children took her car keys, adding that she noticed the children were gone when she got out of the shower.

Inside Harmon's wrecked car, police found hydrocodone pills.

Harmon is jailed on a $16,000 bond, and it's not known if she has an attorney.

Information from: The Herald, http://www.heraldonline.com

